2023: INEC Speaks On Punishment For Vote Buyers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says one-year imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 awaits whosoever is found guilty of buying votes in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The INEC Commissioner in Jigawa State, Professor Muhammad Lawal Bashar, made this known during an interview with newsmen.

The Commissioner stated that the electoral commission is ready to organise all the elections with the BVAS machine to ensure free and fair elections.

Bashar said: “The machine will identify voters going to vote and those who have registered more than once will not be able to vote.”

He also stated that the Commission has received over one hundred and fifty-six permanent voter cards and they are still under distribution until 22 January 2023.

He also disclosed that those who have registered but have not received their voter cards to do so before the closing date.