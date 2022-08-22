2023: Mba Inaugurates Female Political Support Group For Enugu PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A female political Support group for the Enugu State 2023 governor Candidate of the peoples Democratic party PDP, Barr. Peter Mbah, under the aegies of ‘Foot Soldiers for Peter Mbah’ (FSPM) has been formally inaugurated in Enugu with charge to members to take his campaign Gospel to all nook and crannies of the State.

The group, with over 3000 membership strength, said they decided to pitch tent with the PDP Governorship hopeful based on his antecedents and all-encompassing human oriented Manifesto capable of transforming the state if implemented.

In her speech during the inauguration on Sunday in Enugu, Convener of the group, Mrs. Ifeoma Nduokoli, stated that “this group which consists of women from all walks of life was purposely formed to ensure effective participation of women through Sensitization campaigns in enthroning good governance in Enugu State, come 2023.

“Topmost on our agenda is to push for a seamless transition in Enugu State, by campaigning massively for the PDP gubernatorial Candidate, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, whose past records and achievements speaks volume both in Enugu State, Nigeria and in diaspora.

The Convener, added: “it’s our ardent desire to be part of a peaceful electioneering process that will bring in this erudite fellow, hinting that they have designed numerous programs and activities to achieve this purpose which will be reeled out as soon as the campaign begins.

According to her, “one of the major objective of this group is to map out strategies and measures to guard and secure the peoples votes at the pooling booths hence, the inauguration of the “17 gallant Foot Soldiers who will lead in the campaigns to various wards, the seventeen local governments areas of the state to further sensitize the rural dwellers.

“In addition, voter apathy has been identified as a major setback to successful election in the past and foot Soldiers are poised to rewrite this notion through enlightenment programmes.

Addressing members of the group shortly after the inauguration, Barr. Mbah, thanked the Convener for believing in him, assuring them that if given the mandate, his administration will not fail or disappoint the people of the State.

Represented by his close Associate, Chief Tony Okonkwo, the PDP standard bearer, urged the group to concentrate their campaigns at the polling units and wards, stressing that their focus shouldn’t be in the urban cities.

In his remark, Chairman of the event and a member of Enugu the State House of Assembly, Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, charged the group to take their campaign messages to all the 260 political wards, 17 Council areas and three Senatorial district of the state, adding that they should always market the Candidate and his manifesto anywhere they go.

He said the PDP gubernatorial flag bearer is a sellable product which every citizen of the State would want to identify with.

Addressing the group, the state PDP Woman Leader, Mrs. Vera Ezeugwu, who was also the Keynote Speaker at the ceremony, emphasized the need for the members to always be abreast with goings in their respective wards and local government areas.

She urged them to always attend their ward meetings, show serious interest and commitment in what happens in the party, especially at that level, positing that as Foot Soldiers, members of the group must always be at the forefront of canvassing support for the Guber Candidate and others.