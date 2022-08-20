2023: My Discussion With Peter Obi — Femi Kuti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, has opened up about his discussion with the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, during a recent visit to his residence in Lagos.

It could be recalled that Femi was the subject of Internet trolls when he stated that being obedient in Nigeria was to be a zombie and this prompted Obi supporters to launch attack against him.

However, Obi later advised his followers and supporters to stop attacking and harassing Kuti and he also followed up with a visit to the popular musician during the week.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, Kuti stated that though he would not like to discuss the details of his meeting with Obi since it was a private one, he admitted that they discussed politics and the state of the nation.

He said, “I really don’t want to talk about what I discussed with Peter Obi. The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also visited me and I did not reveal what we discussed. Some people even said Osinbajo gave me money. And, I told him to tell the world if he indeed he gave me money, and he said he did not. Even at that, some people chose not to believe us. That shows that some people already have their minds made up regardless of the facts on the ground.

“If I tell you about my discussion with Obi, I feel that will not be right. But, if he comes out to say something different from what actually transpired, I would then have to talk, at least to set the records straight. However, I can give you the periphery of our discussion. We talked about how bad Nigeria is, and I gave him some ideas on what I felt needed to be done to put the country on the right path of development.

“I have spoken against many politicians in the past, including Bola Tinubu (presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress) and Atiku Abubakar (the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party).”