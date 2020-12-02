Defection: Umahi After My Life, Others in Ebonyi, Anyim Cries Out

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, has written an open letter to President Buhari saying Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State intends to kill him and other political leaders in Ebonyi State.

Anyim stated that Gov Umahi is after their lives because he and other political leaders in PDP will not join Umahi in his “political adventure” to the ruling All progressives Congress ( APC).

African Examiner reports that Gov. Umahi, who is the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, recently defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and this has since led to accusations and finger pointing in Ebonyi State.

The Governor had initially accused the former Senate President, Sam Egwu and Obinma Ogba, and PDP acting Vice Chairman, South-east, Ali Odefa, of plotting to use members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to unleash mayhem in the state at the state security council meeting.

However, in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, and copied to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, DSS Director-General and the Chief of Defence Staff, Anyim stated that Umahi was raising dust to “divert the attention of the public before he strikes”.

He said: “It is clear that Gov. Umahi may have been told that he needed to kill a high-profile person in order to achieve his mad ambition. Ebonyians should be wise to know that Umahi is under a spell and those he is prepared to use for the killing should know that after using them, he will also plan to kill them to cover his track.

“The only offence we committed is that we refused to follow Gov. Umahi in his political adventure.

“We do not know when belonging to parties of one’s choice has become an offence against a Governor or means fighting a Governor.

“In his delusion, he believed his own lies that he is the only man who matters in Ebonyi State. He did not consult with anybody notable before consummating his defection to APC. After his defection, no person of note followed him.

“Unable to contain and manage the unsavory reactions from the public he ran to my home in the company of some high-profile people, on the 20th of November 2020, and pleaded with me to defect to APC, saying that if I do, others will follow suit. I pointed out to him that his approach has made it almost impossible for anybody to defect.

“He pleaded with me that if I cannot defect now, I should not attend any PDP meetings, and I said no, I must attend PDP meetings as long as I am in PDP.

“He realized that he could not persuade anybody when he saw the crème of Ebonyi Elders and citizens that gathered for the inauguration of PDP Caretaker Committee. He could no longer sleep and declared war on everyone who has refused to defect with him.”

