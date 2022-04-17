2023: Nigerians Make Jests As Adamu Garba Declares Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential declaration of Nigerian politician, Adamu Garba has set social ablaze as some Nigerians question the capacity of Garba who intends to get the ticket of the All Progressive Congress to achieve his aim.

African Examiner recalls that Garba had contested in the previous presidential election but stepped down before even the primaries could hold for incumbent president, Muhamamdu Buhari.

His recent announcement to run for the position again is seen as another jamboree or a fruitless venture by many who believe that the politician does not have the political wherewithal to lead the country.

Adamu, announcing his presidential bid, took to his Twitter account. He Wrote: “Today, I announce to Nigerians my intention to run for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming 2023 election under the platform of the APC. The declaration took place at a location on Katampe, which is the very epicenter of Nigeria.”

This development has sparked social media reactions and the African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@RealSimk writes’ – blame Adamu Garba, blame Buhari for making the office of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria look so cheap for everybody to think they can hold.”

@Misonlyhuman writes: “Adamu Garba you’ll never be the president of Nigeria, even if no one is left in this country, you’ll still never be the president. Better go back to oblivion where you truly belong.”

@DanielRegha writes: “Adamu Garba no-one fought with u, u !gnorantly played urself & lost woefully. If u are thinking that Nigerians have ur time, better reth!nk cos just like ur Crowwe app, the public d¤n’t rate u one bit; Nigerians have bigger things to worry about. Welcome back, hope u w!se-up.”

@KvngAndrez writes: “So Adamu Garba came back into this same Twitter app to tell us you wan be president of more than 200m Nigerians, the same app you want the president to ban forever, anyway how’s Crowee?? Mumu just wan follow make noise>”

@YoungOtutu writes: “Wonderfully calling bandits “Our citizens” Politically taking advantage of easter & ramadan to declare his intentions to run. One who cudn’t manage the little crowwe app with 1K users wants to manage over 200m people. Adamu Garba the best skits maker of our time.”

@Afrikurz writes: “Adamu Garba wan build protpot better society for the children that being born today and the person that is dying today. A society wey dem dey enjoy for grave. This shit is more annoying than funny at the moment, wtf.”

@Mahmud_wazeeree writes: “Yahaya Bello and now Adamu Garba, sadly contesting for Nigeria’s highest position is becoming a big Joke.”

@AhmvdMahm00d writes: “When talking about skit making, Adamu Garba is there at the top no one comes close.”

@dadeen__ writes: “This guy said Adamu Garba never maintain Crowwe well, how he wan take maintain Nigeria? As in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

@drpenking writes: “Adamu Garba is contesting for president again. My only fear of seeing him contest every year is that one day, he might get close to winning. That is how Buhari started.”

@chosensomto writes: “Adamu Garba is running for President again on the platform of APC, they should give him their ticket if they want to retain power. APC should pay for this advise, but I’m just giving it for free. “

@bayfadboy writes: “So Adamu Garba Climbed Mountain in Katampe To Declare His Ambition To Contest For The Office Of The President FRN Under The Platform Of APC. I think we can all agree that Adamu Garba makes the best comedy skits.”