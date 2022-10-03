2023: Oby Ezekwesili Endorses Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Ezekwesili gave her endorsement while fielding questions on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics saying that the former Anambra state governor ranks higher than other leading presidential candidates for the 2023 election.

She said: “Somebody says to you, between a cast of possible presidents that include the three frontrunners that we currently have – a possible President Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi – do you need anybody to tell you where you would be going? It would be an Obi.

“Regardless of the fact that he comes from that particular political class that we are talking about, he still at least represents many more shapes than the other two top candidates (in reference to Atiku and Tinubu).”

She also frowned at the country’s leadership problem, saying that the country has recorded stunted growth as a result of it.

However, she stated that the present political awakening in the country, especially among youths, will change the landscape.