Wike Mulls Construction Of FCTA Permanent Secretariat In Garki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has disclosed plans to begin development of the FCT Administration’s permanent secretariat in Garki, Abuja.

Wike made the disclosure during the inauguration of the development of Arterial Road N5 from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III, in Abuja on Friday.

The revelation came when the minister was negotiating with Julius, who was contracted to construct the Arterial Road N5, to reduce the project completion timeline from 18 months to 14 months.

He assured the German construction giant that if it could finish the project in 14 months, it would be given the job to construct the secretariat among other projects.

He described the current secretariat, which was constructed in the 1980s by the military administration as “unbefitting” of the FCT Administration.

“We want to start development of our FCT secretariat.

“Just imagine the whole of FCTA being in that office that was built in the 1980s by the military.

“We want to do something that when anybody is coming to Abuja and sees it will be – wow! This is truly FCT.

On the development of the Arterial Road N5, the minister said that the area was heavily populated and deserved a good road network.

He urged the people in the area and all Nigerians to continue to pray for President Bola Tinubu who was making the construction of basic infrastructure in the FCT possible.

He added that the construction of the roads was not only to ease the movement of people in the affected area but also create employment and boost economic activities.

Earlier, Mr Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, explained that the project was about a 4-kilometre six lane dual carriageway.

Ahmad said that the road was the continuation of Arterial Road N5, also named Obafemi Awolowo Way.

He said that the road took its roots from the International Conference Centre up to Julius Beggar and down to Life Camp Junction.

He added that the 4-kilometre project would begin from Life Camp Junction in Gwarinpa District up to Ring Road III, somewhere in Ido Gwari.

“This road, when completed, would provide the much-needed relief to commuters along the districts of Kado, Karmo, Gwarimpa I, Dape, Iddo-Gwari, as well as Sabori and Dei Dei.

“There is also an ongoing procurement to rehabilitate the old Keffi Road to serve as a relief to residents while this project is ongoing,” he said.

Inaugurating the construction project, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Ibrahim Bomai, lauded the efforts of FCTA in providing the needed road infrastructure in FCT.

Akpabio, who pointed out that a good road network was critical in promoting socio-economic activities, pledged the support of the National Assembly in passing bills that would fast track development in the territory. (NAN)