Kano LG Poll: CSOs Urge Tinubu To Protect Democracy Amidst Judicial Controversy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Citizens for Development and Education (CDE) has called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the rule of law is upheld in the face of rising concerns over the integrity of the judiciary, particularly following a recent Federal High Court ruling in Kano that has sparked public outcry.

The organisation, which consists of a coalition of civil society organizations, scholars, democracy advocates, and entrepreneurs from across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, voiced its concerns after Justice Simon Amobeda delivered a controversial judgment, that blocks the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) from conducting local government elections.

The ruling was delivered on an Islamic holiday, a move that CDE said disregarded cultural sensitivities and heightened tensions in Kano State.

In a statement on Friday, CDE’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Waiya, warned that the action of Justice Amobeda could undermine Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

“Mr. President, the action of a serving Federal High Court judge in Kano poses a great threat to our nation’s democracy. It is essential that the rule of law prevails for the survival of our democracy,” Waiya said.

The controversy began when the Federal High Court’s ruling directly contradicted the Supreme Court’s directive that elections be held on October 26th, 2024.

The inconsistency has raised serious concerns about the independence and integrity of the judicial system.

“We strongly criticize this decision, which not only blocks a democratic process but also disregards the clear directive from the highest court in the land,” Waiya added.

CDE and other stakeholders have expressed alarm at the judiciary’s interference with the electoral process in Kano, warning that such rulings could have far-reaching consequences for democracy in the state.

“This ruling, which prevents Kano from conducting local government elections, undermines the will of the people and puts unnecessary pressure on the democratic institutions we have worked so hard to build,” Waiya stated.

The group further emphasised the need for accountability and transparency within the judiciary, stating that the actions of the court in this instance could damage public trust in the legal system.

“It is crucial for the judiciary to act with fairness and uphold the rule of law, not just in Kano but across the country. The people deserve a judiciary that supports democracy, not one that hinders it,” Waiya concluded.

As tensions between the judiciary and the executive branch in Kano continue to grow, the CDE has called on President Tinubu to intervene and ensure that democratic principles are not eroded by judicial interference.

The organisation urged the government to take immediate steps to address the concerns raised and ensure that local government elections proceed as directed by the Supreme Court.