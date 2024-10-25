JOHESU Declares Seven-Day Warning Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 – Members of the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) have declared a seven-day warning strike, commencing from midnight on Friday (today).

The latest strike comes after a fifteen-day notice of industrial action issued to the Federal Government.

While addressing journalists in Abuja, the national chairman of the union, Kabiru Minjibir listed some of its demands.

They include the immediate implementation of the consolidated health salary structure, payment of a twenty-five percent review of its arrears from June to December 2023, upward review of retirement age for health workers, tax waiver on healthcare workers allowances, and the immediate payment of COVID-19 inducement hazard allowance among other demands.

The body is asking all its members across the country to comply with the directive.