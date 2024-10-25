NNPC Helicopter Crash: Tinubu Condoles Families, Calls For Probe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Board, its staff, and the families affected by the recent helicopter crash off the coast of Bonny Finima in Port-Harcourt.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Friday, President Tinubu expressed his “deepest sympathies” to the families of those who died.

This was contained in a statement titled, “President Tinubu Commiserates with the NNPC Board and Families of Victims Onboard the Helicopter in Port-Harcourt”.

Tinubu directed an “intensification of search and rescue operations” to find other missing passengers.

It is worth recalling that the helicopter, hired by NNPC Limited, was “ferrying contract staff” to the FPSO—NUIMS ANTAN facility when it crashed into the Atlantic on Thursday.

To make sure of comprehensive support, Tinubu has “urged military officers involved in various operations in the zone to join the rescue mission,” to make sure that there is collaboration with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and other agencies necessary for the recovery and investigation efforts.

In his message to the families of the victims, Tinubu said, “I fervently pray that the Almighty God will grant eternal rest to the three departed souls and comfort their families”.