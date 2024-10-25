FG Approves Kogi’s Bid To Build International Airport In Zariagi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has approved bid by the Kogi State Government to build an International Airport in Zariagi.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the approval was conveyed in a letter by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, dated 9th October, 2024.

He said the administration of Usman Ododo was committed to the timely completion of the project with strict adherence to regulatory standards, saying an airport in Kogi State would serve 10 other states and reduce traffic on the Lokoja -Abuja road.

It will also decongest the traffic at the International Airport in Abuja.

“The Ododo Administration has considered it a top priority for Kogi State to have an International Airport and join the league of the aviation hub. The strategic location of the state is no doubt, an invaluable advantage in harnessing the aviation service market as the centre of the nation.

“The project will not only boost the economy of the State, it will also create jobs and bring the potential of the state to the global scene.

“The Governor is determined to hire the best hands in the industry to make the project a huge success. As you are aware, aviation is an industry of trust and standards.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and the Aviation Minister for the historic approval that will help to further develop Kogi State. We want to also say that the Airport will also have capacity for Cargo as that is one of our key focuses in the project,” the commissioner stated.

Fanwo assured the people of Kogi State that the administration of Ododo would continue to execute laudable projects to consolidate the gains of the last eight years in Kogi State.

Zariagi is a very strategic community that already boasts of an airstrip. The team from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development was satisfied with the location and the plans of the Kogi State Government on the project, he said.