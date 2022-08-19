2023: Opposition Responsible For Fake News Against Me – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has accused the opposition for the fake news and misinformation against him with the aid of the social media.

This statement is coming after series of complaints and allegations against the teeming supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate who call themselves ‘Obedients’.

Taking into his Twitter account, Obi stated that the oppositions have taken to trolling and misinformation, and later turned back to blame the Labour Party and its supporters.

“As we approach the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition has adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party, its presidential candidate and their supporters of same, he said.

He stated that the Labour Party remains resolute in its commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.

“We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigerian’s voting population, who desire credible leadership change’’, Obi added.