US Former President Barack Obama Joins NBA Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – National Basketball Association (NBA), the top-flight professional basketball league in the United States of America (USA) has announced that former President Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner.

The NBA has a decades-long history in Africa and opened an African headquarters in Johannesburg in 2010. The Basketball Africa League was launched in May.

NBA Africa conducts league business throughout Africa, expanding the NBA’s market awareness and engagement with fans across the continent while growing the game, including social responsibility initiatives.

Other NBA Africa investors include former NBA standouts Grant Hill, Junior Bridgeman, Luol Deng, Ian Mahinmi, Dikembe Mutombo and Joakim Noah.

The NBA said in a statement on Tuesday that Obama will be supporting social programmes and partnerships that provide greater gender equality and economic inclusion.

The statement added that Obama will also have a small equity stake in the new venture, which over time he intends to use to fund Obama Foundation youth and leadership programmes across Africa.

The former US President said NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States, using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, adding that basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent.

“By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people.

“I’ve been impressed by the league’s commitment to Africa, including the leadership shown by so many African players who want to give back to their own countries and communities. That’s why I’m proud to join the team at NBA Africa and look forward to a partnership that benefits the youth of so many countries”, he said.

NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver said it is a great honour and privilege to have Obama as a partner for the NBA Africa, adding that apart from his well-documented love for basketball, President Obama has a firm belief in Africa’s potential and the enormous growth opportunities that exist through sports. He further noted that NBA Africa will benefit tremendously from his engagement.

“We are honored that President Obama has become a strategic partner in NBA Africa and will support our wide-ranging efforts to grow the game of basketball on the continent.

“We have ambitious growth plans for NBA Africa and having President Obama join our efforts is a recognition that through sport, Africa can take its rightful place on the world stage,” NBA Africa chief executive officer Victor Williams said.

“We look forward to working with President Obama and our strategic investors to use basketball as an economic growth engine across the continent and as a platform to improve the health and wellness of one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations”, he added.























