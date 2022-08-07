2023: PDP Senator Mocks Labour Party, Says They ‘ll Labour In Vain

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As political parties in Nigeria continues to intensify efforts towards winning hearts of the Electorate ahead of the 2023 general election, the Senator representing Anambra

Central Senatorial district, Senator Uche Ekwunife of the people’s Democratic party PDP, has mocked members of the opposition Labour party (LP), over noise making in the social media, saying they will only labour in vain.

The female Lawmaker, said as far as her party is concerned, labour party is only making noise and its members will only labour in vain at the end .

According to her, PDP is working round the clock to reclaim power at the federal level from the ruling All progressive Congress APC come 2023.

The Senator Spoke on Saturday in Enugu during a dinner party hosted by a former people’s Democratic party PDP Governorship Aspirant in Enugu state Dr. Kingsley Udeh, who later stepped down for the party’s gubernatorial Candidate, Barr Peter Mbah during their primary election.

The dinner which Dr. Udeh hosted in honor of Mbah, attracted Chieftains of the PDP as well as friends and well- wishers of the host, both from within and outside the country.

Ekwunife, said that the PDP is now poised towards wrestling power from the ruling All progressive Congress APC at the federal and state levels.

She said “I heard there are those who are making noise saying they are labor party, they will all labour in vain.

“There is nothing like labour party, we are working very hard to win all positions for PDP, and there is nothing like over winning, there is no room for mistake this time around.

The female Federal Lawmaker, however, advised the Enugu PDP Flag Bearer, Mbah, and the leadership of the party in Enugu State to see the Governorship project as a serious business, and must embark on aggressive campaign when the time comes.

In his remark earlier, Dr. Udeh, who officially unveiled his political support group code named: Udeh Enugu 4 Peter Mbah, said he formed the organization as part of his contribution towards canvassing support for the gubernatorial Candidate ahead of the Governorship poll.

He explained that he decided to withdrew from the race and collapsed his structure into that of Mbah, based on the fact that his manifesto captures all the challenges confronting the state.

Dr. Udeh, added that from all ramifications, Mbah, has the capacity and all it takes to transform every sectors of the state economy.

He assured the Governorship hopeful of his support group commitment in taking his campaign to all the political wards, local governments and Senatorial zones of the state.

Speaking at the event, Mbah, expressed appreciation to Dr. Udeh, for the gesture and believing in him, assuring them that if given the mandate, his administration will not fail the people.

He noted that what Udeh, and other Aspirants who withdrew for him on the day of the PDP primary did would ever remain gree in his memory, describing them as true party men who believe in the progress of the PDP in the state.

According to him, as a one united big family, PDP in the state will continue to work for the progress of the citizens, via human oriented programme and policies, adding that his administration if elected, will sustain and build on the achievements of his predecessor.