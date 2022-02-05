2023 Presidency: 26 APC State Chairmen, 14 Governors Support Tinubu – Abdulmumin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has alleged that 14 state governors have already endorsed former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Jibrin had earlier stated that Tinubu would surely succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying that the All Progressives Congress, APC’s national leader is the best candidate from the party.

It could be recalled that Tinubu had a few weeks ago announced his intention to run in the presidential election in 2023.

“14 Governors in and 4 in talks. 26 state Chairmen in. We will not attack or stop anybody from contesting. We are exercising our right of choice by promoting Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Do same for yours pls. We will remain gracious and our doors open now and after the victories,” Jibrin tweeted.