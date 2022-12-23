2023: Step Down For Tinubu, Adamu Garba Tells Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has enjoined the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to step down for the presidential candidate of the APC as the action of the former Anambra State governor is isolating the Southeast at the centre.

Garba stated that Obi was isolating the Southeast with his disappointing rallies and he should call it quits by stepping down for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a tweet, the former APC presidential aspirant said Obi’s disappointing rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is a pointer of things to come.

“Peter Obi’s disappointing rally in Port Harcourt today should serve as a perfect breakfast from his aspiration.

“He should immediately step down and endorse the real and truly prepared Presidential Candidate; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu & stop isolating Southeast from the center,” Garba said.