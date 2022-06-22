2023: Tackle Insecurity Challenges, Revolution Under Way – Archbishop Chukwuma Tells Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Against the back drop of the alarming insecurities currently facing Nigeria which has claimed thousands of lives across the nation, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, His Grace, Most Rev. Emmanuel Olisa Chukwuma has warned that unless urgent steps are taking by the federal government to address the situation, the country may be in for revolution.

The Cleric, who is also the Bishop of Enugu Diocese of the Church said, revolution is on its way coming to chase away political leaders holding the country down.

He said any attempt by politicians to manipulate the 2023 general elections would spark off the revolution, as the nation’s youth are fed up with those he referred to as old cargo politicians that have remained a cog in the wheel of progress of the nation.

The Delta State born Cleric stated this Tuesday during his pre-Synod press briefing held at the Bishop residence in Enugu.

He reiterated his call on President Muhammadu Buhari-led to resign if it cannot find solutions to the security problems facing the nation .

The Archbishop, noted that the church is very much concerned about the state of the nation, saying “Nigerians should prepare for a revolution, enough is enough.

According to him, “This is because of the security situation in Nigeria; kidnappings and killings have become the order of the day.

He noted that: “Nigerians, for the past 23 years, have endured enough insult, abject poverty and suffering they have so much been taken for granted” he stated

“The Government of Buhari has not done enough to protect the people. I say this because the number of people killed under the Buhari Government is more than any other country.

The Man of God who also decried the killings of Christians in parts of Nigeria, especially in the Northern part of the nation noted that, the primary purpose of government is security, but Nigeria has become a safe haven for criminals, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, killers; they are all on rampage.

“The church is not happy, the church is angry, the church is crying for a revolution, for a new Nigeria. These old cargoes should give the youths a chance, they have expired.

“I have said it that Buhari should resign if he can’t find a way to resolve these killings, the leadership of this country should resign.

Chukwuma, also accused the security organizations in Nigeria of an insincerity in finding solutions to the security challenges facing the nation.

“What happened in the Kaduna Airport, as well as the train attack should make the Government know that these terrorists have crossed the red line.

“But my question is how can we have battalions of soldiers but they cannot stop this terrorism, there is deceit in the military? What stops them from going into the forests, all they are doing is seminar?

“Nigerian Christians have tolerated for so long, enough is enough. All Christians should rise, adding that the recent Owo incident in Ondo State, South West Nigeria is an eye-opener, it is not enough for the Government to sympathize.

He said “If they could fish out Nnamdi Kanu, the leaders of the Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, from where he was, why is it difficult to get these people killing our people in all the cities? Insisting that these security agencies are not sincere.”

He charged the youths to rise and take back the country with their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVC in 2023 general election.

“There is now clamour to vote out expired leaders; that’s why there is a surge in the number of people seeking PVC.

“The young Nigerians should get their PVCs and vote out these old cargoes. Vote out banditry, vote out corruption, vote out all manners of ills in governance.

He said “the youths should rise up, they will decide the 2023 election and any attempt to rig the election will lead to revolution,” he warned.

The Archbishop, expressed worry over the alarming rate of criminal activities such as abduction, banditry, and killings of Christians in parts of Nigeria, calling on Christians to find a way and defend themselves.

He said it has become clear that there is an Islamization agenda in Nigeria, but that the Christians would continue to resist it.

He equally stated that the 80 billion naira case involving the Accountant General of the Federation was a serious dent on President Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

“We are talking about N80b. This is the climax of it, under the Buhari Government. We need to know what has happened to the N80b and he should be prosecuted and jailed,” he said.

The Cleric also came hard on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, accusing them of allowing injustice to thrive by not conceding their presidential tickets to the South-East geo political zone during their just concluded primaries.

The Theme of the synod he disclosed is “Feeding the Sheep.” saying “we are in a hungry world and the church has a role to play.

“We are to feed the sheep and not feed on the sheep. This will be emphasised during the synod.

The Synod begins on Thursday, 23rd, June 2022 at All Saints Church, GRA Enugu.