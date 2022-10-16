2023: Tinubu ‘ll Make Nigeria Great Again – APC Chieftain

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Adekanmbi, says the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has all it takes to make Nigeria great if he is given the opportunity to be Nigeria’s president come 2023.

Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism in Ondo State, said this during a news conference on Sunday in Akure.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is well acquainted with the issues bedeviling us as a nation and he has the solution to them.

“Our rebirth as a nation can only be contrived by a proven and dedicated performer and executor and Asiwaju is the best in that regard,” Adekanmbi said.

According to him, at the current stage in the annals of the country, Nigeria needs someone who can understand its problems and the exact thing to do and fix them.

He urged the citizens to work together toward a realisation of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

“I have a firm belief in the ability of Tinubu to deliver first class performance from the moment he is sworn in as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“He has delivered world class performance to the good people of Lagos, and now he wants to replicate his lofty ideas at the national level, let’s all support him,” Adekanmbi said.