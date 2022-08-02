2023: Tinubu ‘ll Be Fair To Every Nigerian – Shettima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has stated that if elected, his principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would be fair and just to all Nigerians, no matter their tribe, religion, and political affiliations.

Shettima made this known on Tuesday at the one-year memorial service held in honor of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s late father, Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun, at the St. James Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

According to Shettima, a new Nigeria needs to be built and the hope of the black race is on Nigeria.

“We need to build a new nation because the hope of the black man is on Nigeria. The onus is on us to secure the future of our children yet unborn,” he said.

He also assured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration if elected, would be all-inclusive “because no society can strive on injustice. Ours will be all-encompassing, all embracing government”.

Shettima added: “We will build a country of our dreams where people are judged by their character irrespective of their political affiliations, religious persuasions, sectional or tribal ground.”