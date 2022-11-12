Soldiers, Gunmen Clash In Soludo’s Hometown, Five Killed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen on Saturday attacked the Isuofia community of Aguata Local Government Area, where the governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo comes from in the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, not less than two soldiers and four of the attacking hoodlums died during the fierce gun battle between the gunmen and soldiers stationed in the community.

Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, has since confirmed the incident saying that the state’s Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, also confirmed the story in a statement.

Ikenga stated that the police operatives have been deployed to the scene and peace has since been restored in the area.

Nwosu said: “A gang of gunmen struck the Nigerian Army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia, this morning. Unfortunately for the hoodlums, they met their Waterloo.

“Our gallant and alert security agents who gave them a hot chase immediately returned fire and neutralised four of the gang members in a fierce exchange of shootings. Their Toyota Avenza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered.”

“The government of Anambra State wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this yuletide season. If you see something; please say something to help our vigilant security agents to protect you better.”