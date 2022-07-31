2023: Tinubu ‘ll Develop Nigeria If Elected – Zack Orji

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zack Orji, actor-filmmaker, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, will change Nigeria’s economy if he’s elected president in 2023.

Orji disclosed this in a monologue where he expressed his support for the presidential candidate ahead of February 2023.

According to the filmmaker, the former Lagos State governor ran an all-inclusive government during his time as governor of Lagos and he is the kind of leader Nigeria’s economy needs for positive change.

“My support for Bola Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is both experiential and personal. I have lived in Lagos for over 40 years. I have always known this man as a chief crusader of the democratic consolidation of Nigeria,” Orji said.

“I have always known him as a man who stands for justice, equity, fair play, and national cohesion.

“In his time as the governor of Lagos state, he ran an all-inclusive government, drawing people from different ethnic extractions into the executive council as decision makers to run the affairs of the state.

“There is nothing like this. People who came from different ethnic extractions were given an opportunity to be part of the decision-making of Lagos state.

“I know with a high degree of certainty that, on a national scale when he becomes the president of Nigeria, he will do likewise.

“This is what we need in this country. Though we differ in tribe and tongue, we stand tall and proud in solidarity and brotherhood. I know that when he becomes the president of this country, he will turn the economy around.

“Join me to support this man and turn the fortunes of this country around for the better.”