2023: Ugwuanyi Pushes For Senatorial Ticket As Utazi Announces Withdrawal From The Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After much pressure, the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial district in the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Chuka Utazi, has formally announced his decision to withdraw from re-contesting the position in the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries and the general elections.

The decision is to pave way for the smooth and peaceful emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the Senator of the Senatorial district in the 10th National Assembly.

With the development, the existing zoning arrangement in Enugu North Senatorial district under the ruling PDP has been scuttled in the District.

African Examiner reports that the incumbent governor, who is nursing the Senatorial ambition, had served 12 years in the Federal House of Representatives, before emerging governor in 2015, and currently serving his second tenure in office, after which he will move to the green Chamber of the (NASS)

Senator Utazi who made the announcement while addressing the delegates of the PDP from Enugu North Senatorial District and other stakeholders of the party on Saturday, said he did not purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the party for the Senatorial seat to give Gov. Ugwuanyi, who he described as “our leader and brother”, maximum support.

The Senator, added that the decision was also to promote the existing peace in Enugu North Senatorial district in particular and Enugu State in general.

Utazi, reassured Ugwuanyi that the PDP family in Enugu North Senatorial District and the entire people of the district are solidly behind him and his political decisions in respect of choice of candidates during the forthcoming party primaries, saying: “We will follow our brother and leader; we are going to be behind you; and pray that God will guide you to take these decisions.

“We are here to give you reassurance that it is ordained by God that you do the things you are supposed to do. We are here to also reassure that you have our backing.

“Our case is not just political. The followership and backing are also spiritual. And you have our spiritual backing too” he stated.

“We are going to continue this support at the voting level during the general elections.

Our Correspondent gathered that the pronouncement by Sen. Utazi not to contest the senatorial seat has continued to generate mixed reactions, as some electorate in the Senatorial district who pleaded anonymity said the federal lawmaker took the decision out of pressure.

Reacting to the development, the State Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha on behalf of the people, thanked Utazi for his sportsmanship and sacrifice in declaring his support for the governor’s senatorial bid.

“Senator Utazi it will be well with you for making this sacrifice”, Hon. Ezeoha added.

Earlier, while addressing the PDP faithful comprising members of the National and State Assemblies from Enugu North Senatorial District, the six Council Chairmen, members of the State EXCO from the zone and all the principal officers of the PDP at the Council and ward levels, said that the essence of the meeting, which was attended by Gov. Ugwuanyi, was to appreciate the governor for his remarkable achievements in Enugu North Senatorial District in particular and the state in general .

Especially, “in spite of the nation’s economic challenges and the state’s limited resources.

In their separate speeches, the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu, the member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Nwamba and the Chairman of Udenu LGA and State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Solomon Onah, on behalf of their colleagues from the zone, respectively, unanimously endorsed the stance of the party, reassuring the governor that they are resolute in their support and loyalty.