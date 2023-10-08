AU Inaugurates Task Force On Diseases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Union (AU) is set to officially inaugurate the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) Multi-sectoral Task Force on Non-Communicable Diseases, Injuries and Mental Health (NCDI/MH).

The organisation made this known in a statement published on the AU”s website on Friday.

It said the event scheduled to hold from Oct. 24 to 26, in Cape Town, South Africa would carry out induction of members of the multi-sectoral task force, define roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder.

It added that the induction would identify areas that each institution, agency and department could contribute to NCDI/MH prevention and control, as continental strategy.

According to the statement, the objective is among other things to define roles and responsibilities of members, and agree on the terms of reference for the multi-sectoral task force.

“Multi-sectoral approach is a key requirement for an effective response to curving down the NCDs, injuries and mental health conditions burden.’’

The inter-connectivity of daily activities of human life, impact of economic, social practices on NCDs risk factors and broad social determinants of health make an inter-sectoral approach most effective response.

“Africa CDC as mandated by the AU-MS is dedicated to support MS to reduce burden of NCDs, by strengthening the health systems and multi-sectoral coordination mechanisms at continental and national level.

“The Africa CDC five-years’ strategy for NCDs, Injuries prevention and control and Mental health promotion adopted in April, 2022 specifically the strategic objective-3, emphasises the need to align MS,’’ it said.

It would also align Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and partners to establish strengthen and coordinate multi-sectoral action on NCDs, injuries and mental health.

The statement said to achieve its objective, it had become a priority to establish the AU/Africa CDC multi-sectoral task force to lead and coordinate action across sectors of the continent.

The statement identified the expected outcome of the inauguration to include establishment of the AU/Africa CDC Multi-sectoral task force on NCDI/MH with well-defined roles and responsibilities.

It said clear understanding of social determinants of health and different departments would contribute to mitigation documented, and performance framework for task force with measurable actions developed.

The statement said that several participants would attend the inaugural ceremony of the AU/Africa CDC Multi-sectoral Task Force on NCDI/MH including the AU Commission.

Also is the AU specialised institutions and agencies, WHO-AFRO, World Diabetes Foundation, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Interagency Task Force on NCDs.

African Tobacco Control Alliance, and Media Representatives. (NAN)





