2023: Why Another Northerner Should Not Succeed Buhari – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that it is not advisable for another northerner to replace President Buhari in the forthcoming general elections.

Obasanjo stated this when the Political Action Committee (PAC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide paid him a courtesy at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta on Monday.

According to him, for the sake of peace, justice, fairness and sustainable national development in the country, the next president of Nigeria must come from the South East.

Earlier, the president of Ohaneze, Professor Obiozor, in his speech, applauded Chief Obasanjo for his commitment to peace and unity of Nigeria.

He stated that Chief Obasanjo is one of the strongest voices in Nigeria and one of the most respected Nigerians in the world due to his track records of accomplishments.

He also stated that Obasanjo ‘remains one detribalized Nigerian whose views on national issues are devoid of ethnic chauvinism’.

Obiozor also heaped praises on Obasanjo for his courage, sincerity, steadfastness and passion for justice as it concerns ndigbo, adding that, ‘any group that is repeatedly denied justice may never have interest in peace’.

Obasanjo stated that he owed Nigeria sincerity, objectivity and guidance.

He said: “It is inconceivable to have peace and progress in a country that is rooted in injustice. The major issue on hand is how to lift Nigeria from a country to a nation.”

He stated that his civilian administration ‘adopted rotation and sharing formula for six key party political offices and government offices among the six geo-political zones which stood the country and the party in good stead’.

Obasanjo added: “It was the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) policy that made it inadvisable to have a candidate from the South to succeed me after my eight years in office as president.

“Federal character, rotation of power and such other measures are meant to help our nation-building process and more sure-footedly, move Nigeria forward.

“Riding over these measures cannot augur well for our nation-building process and progress.”