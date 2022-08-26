Don’t Go To Northern Cyprus, Diaspora Commission Warns Nigerian Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has cautioned Nigerian students against going to Northern Cyprus.

Its chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this on Thursday in Abuja at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team.

She said Northern Cyprus was not recognised by the UN, adding that a lot of students had been killed there.

“There have been a lot of problems in Northern Cyprus; we have youths come to tell us, please tell everybody to stop going to Northern Cyprus.

“We did that sometime ago and we were challenged at what rights we had to tell people not to go to Northern Cyprus.

“I say it again; if you have to go to Northern Cyprus, think twice about it; no fewer than 20 students have been killed over the years and nothing has happened to the assailants.

“Students who had gone there earlier came to tell us that they had to embark on an awareness campaign. Don’t go to these places; Northern Cyprus is recognised only by Turkey,’’ she said.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa added that NiDCOM would continue to appeal that Nigeria takes a strong decision about places like Northern Cyprus.