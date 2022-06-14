40 Owo Massacre Victims For Mass Burial Friday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has fixed Friday, June 17, 2022 for the mass burial of those who lost their lives in the terrorists attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo , Ondo State last week Sunday.

According to the church, no fewer than 40 people died in the attack while many others sustained injuries.

The Diocese’s Director of Social Communication, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, confirmed the date of the mass burial to our correspondent on Monday.

According Ikwu, the mass burial would take place at the church’s new cemetery at Emure Road, Owo.

The mass burial would take place at the new cemetery of the church on Friday in Owo,” he said.

He maintained that the number of the deceased still remained 40.

It was gathered that the injured victims are still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre and the St. Louis Catholic Hospital both in Owo and some other private hospitals in the state.

However, no one has been arrested in connection with the attack.