I’ve Been Getting Death Threats For Restricting Mohbad’s DM – Oxlade

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade, has opened up on why he restricted late rapper, Mohbad’s messages on Instagram.

The African Examiner recalls that Oxlade recently came under attack after he uploaded a screenshot of his chat with Mohbad after he paid tribute to him which indicated that he restricted Mohbad’s DM.

Reacting in a statement shared on his X handle on Friday, Oxlade stated that he didn’t restrict Mohbad’s DM out of pride as speculated but he restricted the DMs of important people and friends to show his management who handles his social media accounts that the restricted amounts are personal to him.

According to him, he has been receiving death threats since the speculations gained traction.

Oxlade said: “How do you think people like me manage the DMs? We have teams. I restrict certain accounts to only me/my phone so only I can reply.

“I’m not clearing my name. I am giving you facts.

“I’ve lost a friend and I can’t even grieve properly because elders and blogs want to use me for clickbait. Fighting against bullying but you are bullying me. Make it make sense.

“I only restrict accounts I have a personal relationship with because my label runs my account in order not to miss important bookings and business conversations. So the restricted account is a way of pointing out to my label that the messages from these accounts are private and they come from my close friends.

“I have been getting death threats ever since the event was unveiled but I no take anything personal because everything happens for a reason. You can silence me with a scandal but you can never dim my light. Imole season for a reason. Love; Gaza.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



