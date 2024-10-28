7 Trafficked Nigerian Women Rescued In Ghana – NIDCOM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has stated that 17 Nigerian women trafficked to Ghana have been rescued and repatriated and five suspected traffickers have been nabbed.

In a statement on Sunday, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NiDCOM spokesperson, announced that the operation makes the total number of Nigerian girls repatriated from Ghana since July 2024 to 130.

According to Balogun, the operation, which happened in Kpone Katamanso, Tema, was a success because of the combined efforts by the Ghanaian Anti-Human Trafficking Police, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Ghana, and the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

He stated that Akinboye Akinsola, a NiDCOM representative, took the rescued women back to Nigeria and they were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for rehabilitation.

The rescued women are aged from 18 to 29 and are from Anambra, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, Edo, and Ebonyi states.

They were taken to Ghana with false promises of employment but what they met was exploitation and were also bound by oaths of secrecy.

Balogun quoted Williams Ayaregah, director of the Ghana Police Service’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, as saying, “More than ever, traffickers must realise that Ghana is no longer a safe haven”.