Stop Hypocrisy, Wike Slams Fubara Over Harassment Of First Lady In Port Harcourt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has berated Siminalayi Fubara for the walkout of women in Rivers State on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s empowerment programme.

Wike described the incident as “disturbing and embarrassing”.

The African Examiner recalls that on Friday, a group of women staged a walk out of a Renewed Hope Initiative event in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, as they demanded for the reinstatement of Fubara, the suspended governor of the state.

The event was part of an initiative to assist 500 women across the state.

Wike, reacting to this development, in a statement issued on Saturday by Lere Olayinka, his senior special assistant on public communications and social media, frowned at this development.

“Insult on anyone representing the first lady of Nigeria in an event is a direct insult on the office of the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria,” Wike said.

“As a leader in Rivers state, I apologise.”

Wike, who is presently in China on an official engagement, tasked Fubara’s supporters to desist from damaging the image of the state.

Wike accused the governor of double-speak, urging him to be sincere in his engagements with the presidency.

It was reported that in April, Fubara reportedly had a meeting with President Tinubu in London concerning the protracted political crisis that led to his suspension.

“It is not enough to be visiting people to plead for peace. Those who genuinely want peace work and act for it,” Wike added.

“These are the same people pleading for peace, but at the same time doing things that are contrary to what they are pleading for.

“How can you say you want peace and at the same time, you are sponsoring people to insult everyone, including the president and his wife?

“All those shenanigans won’t bring peace, and I am sure they know that, because they are not sincere with their up-and-down pleadings for peace.”

Wike stated that he and his supporters “condemn” the protest “in totality”.

“We apologise to our first lady for the embarrassing conduct of those few women who do not reflect the values and ideals of Rivers state,” he added.