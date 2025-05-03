Implement Confab Report To Honour Clark, Adebanjo, Bode George Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to implement the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference to honour the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

George stated this during a media briefing, on Friday, in Lagos.

It is worth recalling that Adebanjo, the late leader of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organisation, Afenifere, died at 96 on February 14, will be buried on Saturday in Ogun.

Also, Clark, the late Niger Delta Leader, died at 97 on February 17, will be buried on May 13 in Delta State.

They were nationalists who inspired the 2014 Constitutional Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan, and they took part in it.

Speaking on how to immortalise the duo, George stated that the best way to honour the nationalists was to release and implement the resolutions as they put all their lives’ experiences for the interest of the nation.

The retired Naval Commodore and former military governor of Ondo, stated that he got closer to Adebanjo and Clark in the Confab as they worked in the same sub-committee with them on the type of system that should be adopted constitutionally.

“Mr President, I am appealing to you, today May 2, release the report of the 2014 Confab for the benefit of the people of this country, in the memories of the two old men to immortalise their names.

“These people (Adebanjo, Clark and other elder statemen) are crying to Tinubu to release and implement that report.

“The report was unanimously agreed at the plenary session by the delegates.That is where we can be at peace.

“When I saw all the work — the contributions of these two elders— and look at it, they died three days apart, I am not afraid to say we are going to take over from where they started,” George said.

According to him, it has become necessary for the country to look at the report now that the ship of the state looks to be derailing in terms of economy, politics, security and others.

George also stated that the present system and constitution had become incapable of not meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Nigeria.

The elder statesman stated that implementing the Confab would help solve lots of numerous challenges bedevilling the country like corruption, nepotism, sectionalism and poverty.

Speaking on security and economic challenges, George tasked President Tinubu not to stop in his efforts to solve tackle hardships and security threats.

He stated that there is also a pressing need to reform the electoral process so that elections would reflect the will of the people.