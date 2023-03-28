I Wasn’t Speaking To Yorubas But To Political Rascals – Iwuanyanwu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairman of elders’ forum of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has stated that he never called Yoruba people “political rascals”.

The African Examiner recalls that Iwuanyanwu, speaking at an event marking the one-year anniversary of Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, said that “political rascals” were behind the ethnic profiling during the elections in Lagos.

Reacting to the development, Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group, enjoined Ohanaeze to warn Iwuanyanwu not to insult the Yoruba race.

In a statement issued on Monday, Iwuanyanwu stated that the comments attributed to him were fake.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that at no time did I make the statement credited to me by blackmail circulating on the social media that Yorubas are political rascals as this was fraudulently manipulated,” he said.

“I want to warn all perpetrators of this fake news that it is a criminal offense to circulate fake news against a peace-loving Nigerian. For the avoidance of doubt, I am a senior citizen who has meritoriously served Nigeria.

“What I did at the ceremony was to admonish Igbos who felt threatened by various attacks in Lagos that they have no cause to worry because there are no problems between Igbos and Yorubas.

“I therefore told them to stay in Lagos and go about their normal businesses. I did however mention to them that the attackers are political rascals and their action does not reflect the good relationship between Yorubas and Igbos.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that the peddlers of this fake news are part of the syndicates that brought misery and sadness to the Igbos resident in Lagos. I am appealing to the Yorubas to fish them out and know that they are portraying Yorubas in a bad light.”

Iwuanyanwu further disclosed that one of his daughters got married to a Yoruba man from Oyo state and they have been together for 20 years.