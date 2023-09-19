78th UNGA: Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Other Nigerian Delegates In Attendance, As UN General Assembly Opens In New York

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has attended the opening ceremony of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who is on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s entourage to the 78th UNGA, alongside some governors, .ministers and other officials, will engage in discussions, and meetings with leaders from various nations and international organizations on the sidelines of the global Assembly.

As the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Governor Inuwa carries the responsibility of advocating for the region’s unique challenges, while also contributing to discussions on broader global challenges, such as climate change, peace and security, and sustainable development goals.

These interactions provide a valuable platform for exploring areas of mutual interest and benefit, forging partnerships and also advancing Gombe State’s developmental agenda.