Nigerians React Over Tinubu’s Absence In Arise Television Town Hall Meeting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of plans for citizens to get to know the plans the 2023 presidential candidates have for Nigerians, the popular Nigerian television network, Arise Tv news, conducted a town hall meeting featuring the presidential candidates from some of the political parties and the absence of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has continued to spark social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that Bola Tinubu since declaring his presidential ambition has avoided granting media interviews and his recent absence from the Arise Tv townhall meetings have elicited various reactions. The African Examiner captures some of them below:

@Senator_Dega writes: “What is ur pain… Wetin concern u with Tinubu…he choose not to come how is it ur headache…u have listen to others. If you re not satisfied. Then wait for tinunbu town hall meeting today.. This life is not hard at all.”

@Sholexx_ writes: “Tinubu is smart to not honour the invitation. If I’m in Tinubu’s shoes, I’d not honour such invitation as well.”

@DanielRegha writes: “Tinubu missed the presidential debate organized by Arise TV for no justifiable reason, he’s fond of only attening APC events where people will sing him praises. Atiku also missed the event but had time to watch, & talk about Arsenal’s match. These are Nigeria’s future? Hilari¤us.

@iam_polymath writes: “Tinubu does not attend debates and public discuss where his intellect will be tested. When you rig him into power, you’ll start to feign surprise that he’s Buhari pro max. A man who you’ll never hear from as president. You are warned!!! Arise tv.”

@LRNZH writes: “If you were listening for eloquence, Kola Abiola & Ifeanyi Okowa would be your men. If substance piques your ears, Peter Obi & Rabiu Kwankwaso are your guys. If absenteeism is your thing, Bola Tinubu & Atiku Abubakar will suit you. The nuisance of the night is Dino Melaye.”

@royaltyuso writes: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu ignored a TownHall meeting with Nigerians and was partying away at a party in the same Abuja at another venue five minutes away from the TownHall meeting venue. History will never forget this.”

@nee_dles writes: “Atiku & Tinubu don’t deserve to be president if we are really truthful to ourselves.”

@MrOdanz writes: “A man who cannot hold up a flag without help and runs away from every opportunity for a political debate should not be running for President. Bola Tinubu being in this race is an embarrassment.”