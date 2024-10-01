80-Year-Old Man In Kano Jailed For Defiling 8 Year-Old Girl

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Monday, sentenced an 80-year-man, Ya’u Abdullahi to seven years imprisonment for sexually exploiting an eight-year-old girl.

NAN reports that the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Kano Command, arraigned Abdullahi of Layin Gidan Mai Unguwar Brigade Quarters Nassarawa Local Government with sexual exploitation.

Justice S M Shu’aibu, held that the prosecution counsel had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I hereby sentence Ya’u Abdullahi to seven years imprisonment without any option of fine”

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel and Kano Zonal Commander NAPTIP, Mr Abdullahi Babale, told the court that the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Kano Metropolitan reported the matter to the agency on Aug.27.

He said the defendant committed the offence on Aug.26, 2024, at about 8:00 p.m at Murtala Market Nassarawa Local Government Kano.

Babale said that the defendant lured the eight-year-old girl of Brigade Gama Nassarawa Local Government into a quiet place at Murtala Market and molested her.

The Prosecution presented the confessional statement of the defendant and the victims testimony in Hausa and English Language translation to the court to prove its case.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravenes the provision of section 16(1) of the Trafficking in Persons(Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and punishable under Sec 26(1) of TIP ACT 2015.

The defence counsel, Hajiya Fatima Chabir, pleaded for leniency on behalf of Abdullahi. (NAN)