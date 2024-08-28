Abia @ 33: We’ll Continue To Expand Frontiers Of Opportunities For Abia People – Otti

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia says his administration is determined to continue to expand the frontiers of opportunities for the state and its citizens to thrive.

Otti said this on Tuesday in his goodwill message to mark the 33rd Anniversary of the Creation of Abia in Umuahia.

Abia was created on August 27, 1991 by Ibrahim Babangida’s military junta.

The governor said that the government was desirous to support the men and women of Abia working to actualise the vision of the founding fathers.

He said that “through our infrastructure restoration and expansion projects in rural and urban communities, new corridors of opportunities are being created in agriculture and allied industries, retail trade, transportation, petroleum and solid mineral exploration, and so much more.

“Our economic development agenda is firmed on the creation of jobs and alleviation of poverty,” the governor said.

According to him, the government has embarked on the process of building a new Abia and the people have become active players in the venture of rebuilding the state.

He said that the citizens provide very critical support and direction to ensure that government would fulfill its promises and state resources would be properly utilised to meet the needs of the majority.

Otti said that the government had evolved a comprehensive development framework, which explains the focus on building new physical infrastructure and improving access to social services through sustained Investments.

“Additionally, communities that were previously held hostage by criminal gangs have been liberated on the strength of our commitment to making Abia a truly safe destination for residents and businesses,” he said.

Otti promised to double his efforts and to work very hard in order to fulfil his campaign promises which, he said, won his administration the trust of the people.

“We acknowledge that things have not gone according to plan, following unanticipated economic headwinds that have made planning very difficult for families, businesses and the government.

“Even then, we must refuse to give in to despair because this present storm shall definitely pass.

“We should go out today and always with our heads held high like our ancestors.

“We are the scions of brave men and women, our parents and grandparents lived through wars and famine, yet, they did not stop dreaming, they were set apart by the power of optimism.

“As a people, this is the best time to look beyond the present circumstances and count our many blessings,” he further said.

He urged the people to take great pride in the achievements of the state in its 33 years and step into the future with courage that “our victory will come”.

“Abia, as we promised, shall be great in our lifetime because we know we have what it takes to do it and we shall do it, for ourselves, and our children,” he added. (NAN)