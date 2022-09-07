Abuja Airport To Start Automated Pay Car Park Sept. 29th

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Kabir Mohammed, the Manager of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (NAIA), on Tuesday in Abuja said the airport would commence automated pay car park on Sept. 29.

Mohammed stated that digitisation of the airport services would be done in phases, starting with the car park pay automation.

According to him, changing from analogue to digital services will make for a more organised and orderly Abuja airport, especially regarding current security situation in the country.

He said rowdiness in the drop-off area and parking lots, improper parking, parking in restricted areas, unnecessary congestion in front of terminal and all forms of unruly behaviors ought to be avoided by all airport users.

“Come Sept. 29, 2022, NAIA will be introducing automated pay car park system in line with global best practices.

“The effort is to enhance passengers, agencies, stakeholders and all airport users experience at the airport as part of the management’s drive to improve on our customer’s satisfaction experience.

“This may include military and paramilitary personnel, government officials, and politicians and their aides who see the status of NAIA as a ‘Protocol Airport, “ he said.

Muhammed, however, said that there would be redefinition of the “VIP/VVIP Parking lots“ and introduction of dedicated parking lots for corporate organisations.