Actors Guild Holds South Africa-Nigeria Film Week In March

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) says it will host the South Africa-Nigeria Film Week from March 15 to March 19 in Johannesburg.

Its National President, Emeka Rollas, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Rollas said that the programme would be done in partnership with the Pan-African Film Development Foundation.

He said the film week was designed for filmmakers in the two countries to rub minds and learn from one another to further develop the industry.

He said: “This year, 2025, I shall be concluding my last tenure as the 8th National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“I am filled with pride and gratitude for all we’ve achieved together. In this short broadcast, I want to reel out the AGN national programmes for 2025.

“Looking ahead, the guild is poised for even greater heights. Our commitment to empowering actors remains stronger than ever.

“On the international scene, we first start with our South Africa and Nigeria Film Week, in partnership with Pan-African Film Development Foundation, from the 15th to 19th of March, 2025, taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa.”

Rollas noted that the guild’s ‘Super App’ would be lunched March 13, alongside the inauguration of a fully furnished complex to house the AGN Abuja National Headquarters.

He described this as a monumental achievement that solidifies the growth and legacy of the AGN.

He said the ‘AGN Walk for Life’ would take place simultaneously across all 34 state chapters of the guild, on Saturday, March 29.

According to him, this is a health awareness campaign where members have the opportunity to interface with their service providers and sign up for HMO, Insurance and Pension Schemes.

“Every 10th April has been declared Junior Pope Day of Safety and Occupational Hazards.

“It is a no-shoot-day for all actors. A day actors reflect on occupational hazards, safety and precautionary measures before filming.

“Then, from the 8th to 11th May comes the AGN Praise. It’s a prayer programme with Pastor Jerry Eze of the Streams of Joy International, Abuja.

“Our global footprint continues to expand through impactful initiatives. The 2nd Nollywood & African Films Investment Summit & Awards (NAFISA) will take centre stage in July 2025, solidifying our place on the international map.

“Also, the AGN International Festival (AGNIF), which has seen two massively successful editions, is gearing up for its 3rd edition in November,” he said. (NAN)