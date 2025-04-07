15 Injured in Lagos Gas Cylinder Explosion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A gas explosion on Sunday injured at least 15 people at Ijora Badia, a suburb of Lagos.

The blast, which occurred around 5:00 p.m., was reportedly caused by a leaking 25-kilogramme gas cylinder inside a mini shop.

The shop was part of a bungalow complex that also housed 15 self-contained rooms and seven other shops.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Kabiru Ahmed, the explosion caused extensive damage, but fortunately, no fatalities were recorded.

Preliminary findings suggest that the gas leak, likely due to improper handling, was ignited by a nearby flame.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, who confirmed the incident said the fire had been fully extinguished.

She added that all remaining gas cylinders were safely removed from the scene.

“Fifteen individuals, including adults and children of both sexes, sustained varying degrees of burn injuries,” Adeseye said.

“Many received first aid on-site, while others were taken to hospital for further treatment. Thankfully, none of the injuries are life-threatening,” Adeseye said.

She said emergency response teams from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Lagos State Ambulance Service, and the Nigeria Police were present at the scene.