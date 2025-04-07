Tinubu Mourns Ex-Oyo Governor, Olunloyo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has commiserate with the government and people of Oyo state following the passing of former governor of the old Oyo state, Omololu Olunloyo.

A press release issued on Sunday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said Tinubu, on behalf of the federal government, extended sympathies to the Olunloyo family and all who knew and respected the late elder statesman and scholar.

Olunloyo, renowned for his mathematical prowess, obtained a PhD in applied mathematics and number theory from St. Andrews University in Scotland at 25.

In 1962, at just 27, he became a commissioner in the old Western Region. He served multiple times as commissioner in the Western State, which succeeded the Western Region.

His leadership as the founding rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic established enduring academic and administrative foundations in the two institutions.

Tinubu paid tribute to Olunloyo’s remarkable academic and professional journey and his fervent belief in education as a transformative tool for national development.

“Dr. Olunloyo will be celebrated in academic circles for his brilliance and foundational contributions to applied mathematics and number theory. As an educator, he profoundly influenced future leaders and fortified educational institutions,” Tinubu stated.

Reflecting on Olunloyo’s tenure as governor of the old Oyo state, Tinubu remarked, “although his time in office was brief, his tenure was marked by exceptional vision and leadership. The abrupt end to his administration due to military intervention did not deter him from continuing to serve the nation.

The President further applauded the late governor for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity, progress, and intellectual advancement, stressing that his contributions woud remain enduring milestones in the nation’s history.

“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and bring solace to all who mourn this distinguished statesman, ” the President said