Sport Development: Ex-Rangers Board Chairman, Orurou Advocates For Modern Facilities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sports enthusiast, and ex- Board Chairman of Rangers FC of Enugu, Barrister Steve Orurou, has urged government at all levels and the private sector to begin to see Sports as a space with huge business opportunities, and start investing heavily in the area.

He posited that aside, being a veritable tool for unification, and avenue for engaging jobless youths, the sport sector has the huge potential to boost the economy of any state or nation if given the attention it deserves.

Orurou, stated this weekend at his Enugu residence while playing host to the Executive Committee (Exco) members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Enugu state chapter, led by its Chairman, Comrade Gideon Iwueke of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria FRCN, Enugu National station, who paid him a courtesy visit.

According to him,”Sports has gone beyond just for recreational purposes, it is now pure business in the present day world hence, both government and the private sector must accord the sector the attention it deserves”

He regretted that despite the huge potentials in the sector, some state governments in Nigeria are still foot dragging in embracing the all important sector, leading to poor outing during national and international sports fiestas.

The incumbent Vice Chairman of the peoples Democratic party PDP in Enugu state, who harped on the need for sports financers, especially within the government spaces

in the country to rethink and change the narrative, maintaining that not until such poor disposition is changed, the area would continue to dwindle.

Orurou, who equally challenged sports Writers in Enugu state and elsewhere, to rise up duties and redouble their efforts in highlighting some of the ills in the sector, stressed the need for the reviving and resuscitation of school sports in Enugu state and other parts of the country, insisting that it remains the basis for the development of sports.

He also averred that for states in Nigeria to really get to their expected destinations sports wise, they must take issue of provision of sporting facilities very seriously, adding that for Sector to be truly developed and promoted in any climate, there must be in place, the needed modern facilities.

“The truth is that you can’t really develop sports without the needed facilities on ground. And because we have failed to do the needful over the years, that is why our sports seem not to be make much headway”

Orurou, equally advocated for the establishment of Sports Commissions in various states of the federation, including Enugu, for efficient and effective operations, stressing that the state Ministries of sports should be playing a supervisory role.

“If you want to have a functional sports system, states should put in place a Sports Commission that would be under the supervision of the Ministries of youth and sports. The Commission will be in charge of the practical dealings.

At the 2026 National Sports festival to be hosted by Enugu state, renowned sports Analysts applauded Governor Peter Mbah for the feat so far, saying he has no doubt in his mind that the state would live up to expectation when the time comes.

He said as a governor who is totally committed to changing the narrative in every sector of the state economy, Mbah, is going to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the expectations of Nigerians who will be converging on the coal city state during the festival are met.