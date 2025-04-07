Cancel April 7 Planned protest, Police Warn Organisers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force has warned organisers of a planned protest scheduled for Monday, April 7, 2025, to cancel it as it is “ill-timed and mischievous”.

The protest, which is championed by the “Take It Back Movement,” will hold in lots of states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

However, the date coincides with the maiden National Police Day which was declared by the Federal Government to honour the efforts of police officers to national security.

In a statement on Sunday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that while the police is not against the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful assembly, the timing and also the reason behind the planned protest are questionable.

Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force has read in the news that a group called “Take it Back Movement” is planning a protest across various states of the Federation, most especially the Federal Capital Territory, scheduled to hold on Monday 7th April, 2025, a day earmarked by the Federal Government as the National Police Day, to celebrate the resilience and dedication of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“While not against the exercise of citizens right to peaceful assembly and association in Nigeria as enshrined in the Constitution, the Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about the motive behind such protest scheduled on the same day the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to national security is to be celebrated, putting into consideration that such glamorous event would bring together dignitaries from all spheres of life both internationally and within the country, including Foreign Inspectors-General of Police and Diplomats. ”