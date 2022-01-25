AFCON 2021: Nigerians Compare Enyeama To Maduka Okoye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ouster of the Super Eagles has continued to spark debate as some Nigerians are bemoaning the performance of the Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, whose fault led to the goal scored by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

It could be recalled that Tunisia defeated Nigeria to advance to the quarter-finals of the AFCON after Tunisia’s player, Youssef Msakni, scored the only goal after Maduka parried his shot into his own net.

This development has sparked social media reactions s many football pundits and fans had earlier tipped the Super Eagles as favorites for the competition. Hence, it was disheartening to see them exiting the competition despite the array of stars in the team.

Also, the Super Eagles are the only team in the tournament that won three of their games to acquire the full nine points. Hence, it was heartbreaking for many fans to take the loss considering also that the Tunisian team was already depleted with COVID-19.

Reacting to the loss, some Nigerians took to their Twitter accounts to compare the likes of former Super Eagle goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama and Maduka Okoye. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@ElSirdeeq99 writes: “39-year-old Enyeama >>>> Okoye-Akpeyi-Uzoho combined. Bring this man back from retirement for WC.”

@BurnaDon1 writes: “You never know the value of what you have until it’s gone. Nigeria misses you a lot VINCENT ENYEAMA.”

@Bobby_Filson Writes: “Petition to bring Vincent Enyeama out of retirement… Who’s with me?”

@KoloKennethK writes: “Enyeama was soo good, but you Nigerians should stop dragging Okoye and comparing him to Enyeama because that ball got a bit of deflection before it went in. He even had a touch.”

@theseyibello writes: “Very stupid take. Maduka could. never reach the heights of Carl Ikeme at this rate. And Carl is not near Enyeama.”