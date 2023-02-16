Open Defecation: WaterAid, SSDO, ENSG, Wants Monarchs, LGA To Enact Sanitation Bye Laws In Enugu Council Area

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure aimed at achieving a free open defecation Enugu state, WaterAid Nigeria, and her implementing Civil Society Organization (CSO), South Saharan Social Development Organization SSDO partner, have enjoined Monarchs in Igboeze North Council Area of the state, and the local government leadership to enact sanitation bye laws prohibiting the uncivilized act in the locality.

To this end, they, opined that such bye laws should make it mandatory for every household in the locality to have a functional toilet facility, stressing that it would go a long way in tackling issues of contagious diseases such as Diarrhea, Cholera, among others that are usually caused by poor Water And Sanitation hygiene habit.

Our Correspondent reports that WaterAid and SSDO, in partnership with the Enugu state government through the Ministry of Water Resources, stated this yesterday during a one day Community Stakeholders engagement on open Defecation free held at the IgboEze North local government headquarters, Ogurute.

Speaking at the event on behalf of WaterAid State programme lead, Mr. Solomon Akpanufot, SSDO, Manager, in charge of (WASH), Uju Prisca Ezeike, explained that the aim of the meeting was to have a robust conversation with the traditional rulers local government leadership and other Community Leaders in the Council Area on how best to find lasting solution to the issue of open Defecation which Poses serious health threat to the natives.

She noted that Wateraid and her partner, had over the years, and in the recent past carried out sensitization programmes in schools, markets and other public places in the state on issue of WASH, and several Communities, have equally benefited from its toilet and water facilities projects she revealed.

Ezeike further pointed out the desire to have a free open defecation Enugu state may be a mirage without a bye law and full cooperation of the Community Leaders, Stakeholders, as well as local government leadership.

Speaking with Newsmen at the end of the meeting, Chairman of Traditional rulers Council in IgboEze North, and Monarch of Amachalla Community, Igwe Gabriel Agbedo, had expressed appreciation to Wateraid and SDDO for the role they have been playing in improving WASH in the locality and enter state.

He therefore, assured that the call for enactment of sanitation bye laws in their respective domains would receive serious attention, “because it is doable and is for the good of our subjects” He stated.

Igwe Agbedo, who spoke in Igbo language, disclosed that the traditional rulers Council in the Area will be meeting on 20th, February, 2023, adding that the issue of the proposed bye laws will be extensively discussed during the gathering, assuring that something meaningful will

be done in all the Communities in that regard within the next three months.

On his part, a member of the IgboEze North Legislative Council, and the Councillor representing Umu Ozzi (VI), Hon. Collins Idoko, described the suggestion of putting in place bye laws in the Communities and Local government area as a great idea, positing that it would no doubt go a long way in impacting on the health of the people.

He however, promised to convey the message to the legislative council during their plenary, ensuring that the local government law makers would definitely do the needful when the time comes.

Meanwhile, the Traditional rulers and other participants, had at the end of the meeting resolved to take the massage of every home, Churches, Schools, and public places must have toilet facilities, ‘say no to open Defecation, amongst others resolutions to every nook and crannies of the locality.