AFCON: Six Dead, Many Injured In Stampede After Cameroon Vs Comoros

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Six persons have been reported dead after a crush at Olembe Stadium that hosted Cameroon and Comoros in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde during an Africa Cup of Nations match on Monday.

In a video that surfaced online, football fans were seen struggling to get access to the stadium.

A Cameroon-based television, CRTV, reported that “half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured”.

Confederation of African Football confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that investigation is ongoing.

The statement read, “CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

“Tonight, the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaoundé.”