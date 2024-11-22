AfDB Advocates Boosting Agriculture Production

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director-General, Nigerian County Department of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Abdul Kamara, has emphasised the need to boost agriculture production and value addition to transform the Nigerian economy.

Kamara, in a statement said this at the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Eruwa Agribusiness Industrial Hub in Oyo State on Thursday,

He commended the Oyo state governor for revitalising the rural landscape in the state.

Kamara noted that the Eruwa Agribusiness Industrial Hub initiative aligned with the AfDB’s vision for economic transformation.

He stressed that the days of relying on unprocessed raw materials were over, citing the non-renewable nature of these resources and market volatility.

Instead, Kamara advocated for productivity growth, boosting production, and adding value to agricultural commodities.

“The Nigeria Special Agro Industrial Processing Zones Programme (SAPZ) aims to increase food production efficiency, create employment, and promote investments in agro-industry and agribusiness.

“The programme also seeks to build capacity, skills, and entrepreneurship for inclusive agro-industrial development in Africa.”

Kamara lauded the Oyo State Government for building sufficient infrastructure and putting in place the right policies and regulations to transform and modernise the agriculture sector.

He reaffirmed the AfDB’s commitment to the growth of the state, country, and continent at large.

“The Eruwa Agribusiness Industrial Hub is expected to be a game-changer for the agricultural sector in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.”(NAN)