Niger Delta Not Part Of Biafra, PANDEF Tells Secessionists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pan Niger Delta Forum has warned proponents of the Biafra Republic against putting communities in the Niger Delta or South-South geopolitical zone in their secessionist plans.

PANDEF gave the warning in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, signed by its National Youth Leader, Donben Donyegha.

The group distanced itself from the Biafra agitation saying that its objective is to a united Nigeria built on equality and justice for all izens.

“We therefore warn that the continued inclusion of PANDEF areas or communities into the so-called Biafra Republic is provocative and tantamount to an insult to the leaders of the Niger Delta region,” the statement read.

According to Donyegha, the Niger Delta youths would resist any attempt to incorporate the region into the secessionist agenda.

The statement added: “Any further attempt to disregard or belittle our leaders with provocative publications or pronouncements about the Biafra Republic, including Niger Delta towns or territories, will meet strong resistance from us, the youths.

“They are hereby warned to desist from it. The Niger Delta is not Biafra. PANDEF believes in a united Nigeria where no citizen is treated as second-class,” he added.

“We strongly believe that Nigeria can only achieve her potential through these principles. PANDEF remains committed to engaging both federal and state governments to ensure the vision of our founding fathers is realised.”