After 5 Months, Beijing Welcomes First International Flight

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aviation authorities are now allowing arrivals in Beijing after serious Covid-19 precautions from Thailand, Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and Canada, these are countries considered low-risk for cross-border infections.

According to reports, authorities allowed arrivals in Beijing under as there were lots of footage from state broadcaster CCTV as an Air China plane taxiing at the Beijing Capital International Airport, after it landed from the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

Passengers alighted wearing face masks and dragging luggage as some of them were in full protective suits as they go through customs officials and police officers who are wearing visors and protective gear.

African Examiner reports that the number of travelers need to show a negative Coronavirus test before boarding and they will be quarantined in China when they arrived for 14 days.

