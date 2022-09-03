W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Again, Naira Depreciates Against Dollar, Exchanges At N431.50

Posted by Business News, Latest News Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Naira on Friday depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N431.50.

The figure represented a decrease of 0.35 per cent, compared with N430 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N429.10 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N431.50.



The Naira sold for as low as N418 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 93.54 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

