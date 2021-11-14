Ekiti 2022: Olujimi’s Governorship Ambition ‘ll Solve Internal Party Crisis — Ex-PDP Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase, has stated that Senator Biodun Olujimi’s governorship ambition will bring to an end the internal wrangling in the party in the state and ensure PDP’s return to Ekiti Government House through the 2022 election.

Oguntuase, who is the Director for Campaigns and Communications, Biodun Olujimi Team, stated that the Senator as a rallying point, her development agenda for the state which she had practiced across party lines stood her above other contenders for the governorship in the different political parties.

The campaign director, who disclosed this in Ado Ekiti on Sunday stated that the Senator had partaken in the screening for the Ekiti PDP governorship aspirants in Abuja, said, “Olujimi will contest, win the PDP ticket and as well emerge next governor of the state based on her track record of achievement, experience and development agenda.

“Olujimi is adding a different dimension. She is a cosmopolitan person who can talk to the All Progressives Congress, PDP and any political party. She is offering Ekiti accessibility.

“There is division in the PDP in the state. This is the balm that will heal everything. When you look at Oni, his past government would not be complete without Olujimi; when you look at Ayodele Fayose, his government was not complete without Olujimi. This means she has something to offer. She is cosmopolitan and will bring all tendencies and divisions in the party together”.

Oguntuase, who stated that Olujimi was well prepared for the governorship job, said, “She has been making consultations across the country. There are several governors, senators and past presidents among others supporting her. Olujimi is not alone. She is coming in with the totality of everything necessary to emerge as the next governor.

“The enormous credentials of Olujimi – a former deputy governor, former House of Representatives member, former commissioner and sitting senator and as well her connections, make some people believe that she should kindly support them rather than contesting.

“They want to lure her to continue in the legislature rather than come to the executive just for their personal gains. Every man avoids what could overrun him. They see Olujimi as one person they cannot overcome in the governorship contest”.























