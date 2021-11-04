Anambra 2021: No Threat To Saturday’s Poll – Bishop Kukah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has tasked residents of Anambra State to come out and vote during the Saturday’s governorship election.

According to Bishop Kukah, there is no threat to the Anambra State governorship election; hence electorates should come out and perform their civic duties.

He stated this during an interview with journalists after a meeting with stakeholders at the Women Development Centre in Awka, the state’s capital.

“From what we have on ground by the security operatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission, I do not see any threat to the election.

“Everybody should come out and vote because there is no security threat at all. The Inspector General of Police has assured us that they are prepared for the election.

“I encourage any electorate with the INEC voters card in the state to feel free and come out for the election.

“We have just signed a peace accord and all the candidates and political parties are going to be part of this peace process,” Bishop Kukah said.























